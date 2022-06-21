Berwick Railway Station among locations for strike supporters to gather

Today (Tuesday, June 21) marks the first of a three-day walk-out, with industrial action also planned later this week on Thursday (June 23) and Saturday (June 25).

There are only a percentage of trains running at reduced hours on these days.

Members of Berwick Rail RMT branch joined Trades Council and local activists at Berwick Railway Station to raise awareness of the issues.

Group in Berwick supporting those on strike this week.

They include, according to the RMT “proposed job cuts, pay freezes and attacks on terms, working conditions and practices for rail staff”.