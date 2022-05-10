Berwick pupils get a taste of life at the farm

Thirteen children aged five and six from St Cuthbert's Catholic First School in Tweedmouth, accompanied by teacher Caroline Wilson, attended a farm visit at Mindrum organised by Sue Thompson and Penny Dane – regional volunteers and co-ordinators for The Country Trust.

It was hosted by Tom Fairfax, High Sheriff of Northumberland 2020/21, and the county’s current High Sheriff, James Royds, also came along to see how the day was organised.

The Country Trust Farm Discovery programme offers school visits to real working farms, giving children a unique opportunity to experience the working countryside first hand.

Tom Fairfax and James Royds with pupils from St Cuthbert's Catholic First School in Berwick. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

The youngsters from St Cuthbert's spent their day looking after lambs, learning about milk and where it comes from, feeding horses and collecting quails eggs.

For many of the children, their highlight was collecting various insect and worm life from the Breamish river, local fields and a pond in Tom’s ‘secret garden’.

The trust is supported by the High Sheriff Awards Scheme, enabling young people to take advantage of rural educational opportunities.

The current High Sheriff said: “The experience of a day on a farm enthuses young minds – encouraging their personal development, communication skills and interaction with others.