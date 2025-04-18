Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-known pub in Berwick has re-opened following a six-figure investment.

Stonegate Group, which bought The Leaping Salmon from JD Wetherspoon in 2016, has overseen a full redecoration of the customer area – including comfy new furniture, additional booth seating, a new upgraded terrace and a big improvement in all audio-visual aspects.

A bespoke bar games area has been created for guests to enjoy a game of pool with a view of all multiple TVs with full sports package viewing, with free pool available on Tuesdays from 8pm.

Externally, the pub has received a fresh lick of a paint.

Renovations have taken place at The Leaping Salmon.

Alongside the re-opening, the new menu boasts a return of some old favourites, with some large plates and plenty of opportunity to share with friends and family.

Amanda Robertson, the pub’s general manager, said: “This renovation is marking the start of a new chapter for us at The Leaping Salmon and I can’t wait to be welcoming back guests, both old and new, to see all that we’ve been working on behind the scenes.

“We have been careful to retain the pub’s much-loved character and enhance the community spirit that is iconic to our pub while upgrading our facilities and adding exciting new features.

“We had a re-opening party for the ages with an amazing live music performance from Graham Godsell. So many guests have been telling us how much they loved the new look, it was fantastic to hear.”

The pub has a varied selection of beers, ciders and wine, as well as soft drinks and low alcohol drinks, and a range of drink deals.