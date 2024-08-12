Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick’s principal riders joined in the celebrations for Coldstream Civic Week.

Chief marshal Caitlin Grant and her Right Hand man Millie Hope and mascot Hollie Rae were involved in several events, including rideouts to Norham and Flodden where Coldstreamer Jake Kerr led the cavalcade to Branxton Hill.

Meanwhile, Berwick Riders Association has issued an appeal for fresh blood to join its small team which helps to organise the annual Riding of the Bounds.

“You do not even have to have knowledge of horses, just a love for the town of Berwick and what the Riding of the Bounds stands for,” they posted.

Anyone interested can email [email protected]