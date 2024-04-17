Berwick Parish Church's fond farewell to Curate Tom
A committed member of the Churches Together group, he regularly visited local schools and care homes, supported the local Youth Project, Berwick Cancer Cars and was a keen crew member of the Berwick Lifeboat.
He and his wife Sam have given a lot to the town and local area and will be greatly missed.
Rev Sample is moving to the Diocese of Carlisle to become Priest in Charge at Dalton-in-Furness and Ireleth with Askam, and will be licensed to his new appointment at St Mary’s Church on May 1.
Meanwhile, the role of Vicar of Berwick is now being advertised in the Church Times and through the church’s channels. Shortlisting of candidates for interview will take place on April 22 and interviews are planned for June 11.
A prayer vigil will be held in church on April 22 from 3pm.