Coun Catherine Seymour, Ceremonial Head of Northumberland County Council and member for Berwick North gave a vow of servanthood and received donations for her chosen charities – Samaritans, Motor Neurone Disease Association and Stroke Association.

The Reverend Thomas Sample presided over the service, the Preacher was the Rt Reverend Stephen Platten and the Deacon was Reader Anne Horne.

County council leader Glen Sanderson and Vice Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, Caroline Pryer, gave gospel readings.

Coun Seymour thanked everyone that took part and helped prepare for the service.

Attendees also included civic dignitaries from across the North East region – including Mayors from Hartlepool, Sunderland, Blyth, a former High Sheriff of Northumberland and representatives from charities.

A central theme of the service was around humble service.

Coun Seymour said: “It was uplifting to be part of this atmospheric service with prayer, beautiful music, the choir and support of the congregation, civic dignitaries and guests.

“We are so fortunate to have this magnificent Cromwell church with its rich heritage and devoted clergy in the heart of Berwick that is well-loved and cared for by the community.

“Many thanks to everyone that took part and helped prepare for this service.”