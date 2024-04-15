Berwick Parish Church go walking in aid of green project
All ages battled the wind and rain in relays between Cresswell and Berwick to publicise and fundraise for the project’s first stage – hidden solar panels and storage batteries to be installed by local firm Maden Eco.
Also in support of the project, Longridge Towers School pupils produced a Green Church video, grants have been given, most generously by the CoRE Legacy Fund, and this April, a series of fundraising ventures have concluded with the Walk for the Environment.
Rev Tom Sample – who led a team of walkers working with organiser Ian Guthrie and Anne Horne, Church environmental champion – said: “Holy Trinity and St Mary’s is a rare Cromwellian church and becoming carbon neutral is a big step in its distinguished history.”