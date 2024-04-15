Berwick Parish Church go walking in aid of green project

Walking the length of the Northumberland Coast Path in all weathers, friends and families of Berwick Parish Church raised £6,000 for the Church Carbon Neutral Project.
Published 15th Apr 2024, 16:28 BST
Some of the walkers are pictured.

All ages battled the wind and rain in relays between Cresswell and Berwick to publicise and fundraise for the project’s first stage – hidden solar panels and storage batteries to be installed by local firm Maden Eco.

Also in support of the project, Longridge Towers School pupils produced a Green Church video, grants have been given, most generously by the CoRE Legacy Fund, and this April, a series of fundraising ventures have concluded with the Walk for the Environment.

Rev Tom Sample – who led a team of walkers working with organiser Ian Guthrie and Anne Horne, Church environmental champion – said: “Holy Trinity and St Mary’s is a rare Cromwellian church and becoming carbon neutral is a big step in its distinguished history.”