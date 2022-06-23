Berwick Open Gardens: New additions to popular initiative

Twenty-two private gardens around the town will be opening up to the public for Berwick Open Gardens on Saturday, July 2, from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

The event is organised by Friends of Castle Parks and all funds support the enhancement and maintenance of Castle Vale, Coronation and Flagstaff Parks.

Alongside private gardens, the YHA will be open, the Pilot Inn in Low Greens is joining the trail and Berwick Bowling Club and Abbeyfield are opening for the first time.

A peek into one of the 22 gardens open to explore on July 2.

As well as the usual trail map, all the open gardens will be displaying home-made bunting to help visitors identify their next stop.

Friends of Castle Parks chairman Jackie Kaines Lang said: “We are very excited to see visitors old and new on July 2 for Open Gardens.

“The day has become a popular fixture in the Berwick events calendar and we know that many visitors come to the town specially to follow the trail.

“It’s an event that has community at its heart, with funds supporting the upkeep and enhancement of Castle Vale, Coronation and Flagstaff Parks.

“Gaining entry to some 22 gardens for just £4 is amazing value and we hope that as many people as possible take advantage of the opportunity.

“Here’s to a fabulous day for visitors and gardeners alike, and we are so very grateful to all the gardeners and our small committee who make Open Gardens happen each year.”

Several gardens will be serving refreshments – including tea and cakes, bacon rolls and gin and tonics. Others will be offering homebakes and jam.

Parks Officer Kate Dixon and volunteers will be in Castle Vale Park to point visitors in the right direction, give up-to-date information and provide tickets and trail maps.

Tickets for Berwick Open Gardens are £4 per adult, with under 18s free, and are available in advance from Berwick Visitor Centre, Walkergate, and [email protected]’s, West Street.

Tickets and the trail map are also available on the day in Castle Vale Park (the Lily Pond).