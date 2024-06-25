Berwick Open Gardens 2024: Chance to tour private green spaces
The popular event is organised by Friends of Berwick Castle Parks and all funds support the enhancement and maintenance of Castle Vale, Coronation and Flagstaff Parks.
The group’s chair, Jackie Kaines Lang, said: “What a treat to visit private gardens around Berwick for just £5 per adult (under 18s free).
“Open Gardens is renowned for its relaxed and sociable atmosphere as visitors stroll the trail enjoying warm hospitality and conversations.
“It’s a true community event and we are so fortunate that townsfolk generously open their gardens to raise funds in support of the work the Friends do in the town’s parks.
“As ever, there are gardens of all sizes, shapes and styles to wander through and be inspired by – a hallmark of our trail is to get an insight into how ordinary gardeners tackle the joys and frustrations of gardening in every type of garden from sloped terraces to formal rose gardens and bijou patios.”
Northumberland County Council’s parks officer Kate Dixon and volunteers will be in Castle Vale Park (the Lily Pond) on Sunday, selling tickets and trail maps and pointing visitors in the right direction.
Tickets are available in advance from Berwick Visitor Centre, TD15@Robertsons on West Street and Geo. C. Grieve Ltd the stationers.
Full details of the Open Gardens 2024 and all other Friends of Berwick Castle Parks events and activities are available at www.friendsofcastleparks.org
