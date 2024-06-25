Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Berwick’s ninth Open Gardens is taking place this Sunday, June 30, with 14 private gardens opening to the public from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

The popular event is organised by Friends of Berwick Castle Parks and all funds support the enhancement and maintenance of Castle Vale, Coronation and Flagstaff Parks.

The group’s chair, Jackie Kaines Lang, said: “What a treat to visit private gardens around Berwick for just £5 per adult (under 18s free).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Open Gardens is renowned for its relaxed and sociable atmosphere as visitors stroll the trail enjoying warm hospitality and conversations.

The private green spaces available for Berwick Open Gardens 2024 include the garden at 1 Castlegate.

“It’s a true community event and we are so fortunate that townsfolk generously open their gardens to raise funds in support of the work the Friends do in the town’s parks.

“As ever, there are gardens of all sizes, shapes and styles to wander through and be inspired by – a hallmark of our trail is to get an insight into how ordinary gardeners tackle the joys and frustrations of gardening in every type of garden from sloped terraces to formal rose gardens and bijou patios.”

Northumberland County Council’s parks officer Kate Dixon and volunteers will be in Castle Vale Park (the Lily Pond) on Sunday, selling tickets and trail maps and pointing visitors in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available in advance from Berwick Visitor Centre, TD15@Robertsons on West Street and Geo. C. Grieve Ltd the stationers.