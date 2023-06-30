News you can trust since 1854
Berwick Open Gardens 2023 attracts more than 300 visitors

This year’s Berwick Open Gardens has been hailed a big success.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 30th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST

Twenty four private gardens opened their doors across two days, attracting more than 300 visitors. Various refreshments were also available.

Ticket sales and donations raised over £2,400, all of which will support the upkeep and enhancement of Castle Vale, Coronation and Flagstaff Parks.

Friends of Castle Parks chairman Jackie Kaines Lang said: “It’s the first time we have run the event over two days and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with visitors praising the warm welcome and the range and variety of gardens to explore.

From left, Jackie Kaines Lang, Sheriff David Gordon, Sheriff’s Lady Pat Gordon, Mayoress Anne Robertson, Mayor John Robertson and Joe Lang.From left, Jackie Kaines Lang, Sheriff David Gordon, Sheriff’s Lady Pat Gordon, Mayoress Anne Robertson, Mayor John Robertson and Joe Lang.
“I’d like to say a special thank you to each and every household who generously opened their doors to the public, as well as to all who visited and donated.

“Thanks too to the Visitor Centre and [email protected] for pre-selling tickets and to all who generously supported the publicity effort.

“Finally, hats off to the small but dedicated organising team for keeping this important event running for eight years.”

Visitors soak up the sun at one of the 24 open gardens.Visitors soak up the sun at one of the 24 open gardens.
