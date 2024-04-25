Berwick Old Bridge: Group's planning to mark 400th anniversary continues
The Bridge 400 group is planning events and activities either side of a celebration weekend (August 3 and 4) including an exhibition in The Main Guard on Palace Green (May to September), talk on The King James Bible in June, an exhibition of Bridge paintings and a Bridge 400 Concert.
They are being held to celebrate the history of both sides of the Tweed and its present day life.
Northumberland County Council is currently carrying out masonry repairs to the elevations and arch barrels – which has required the bridge to be closed to vehicles since late January, although access over the bridge has been maintained for pedestrians.
