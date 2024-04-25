Members of the Bridge 400 group pictured ‘walking the course’ by Alan Hughes.

The Bridge 400 group is planning events and activities either side of a celebration weekend (August 3 and 4) including an exhibition in The Main Guard on Palace Green (May to September), talk on The King James Bible in June, an exhibition of Bridge paintings and a Bridge 400 Concert.

They are being held to celebrate the history of both sides of the Tweed and its present day life.

