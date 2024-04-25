Berwick Old Bridge: Group's planning to mark 400th anniversary continues

Arrangements to mark the 400th anniversary of the opening of Berwick Old Bridge – ordered by King James as he crossed the tweed to unite The Crowns – are continuing.
By News Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2024, 11:54 BST
Members of the Bridge 400 group pictured ‘walking the course’ by Alan Hughes.Members of the Bridge 400 group pictured ‘walking the course’ by Alan Hughes.
Members of the Bridge 400 group pictured ‘walking the course’ by Alan Hughes.

The Bridge 400 group is planning events and activities either side of a celebration weekend (August 3 and 4) including an exhibition in The Main Guard on Palace Green (May to September), talk on The King James Bible in June, an exhibition of Bridge paintings and a Bridge 400 Concert.

They are being held to celebrate the history of both sides of the Tweed and its present day life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northumberland County Council is currently carrying out masonry repairs to the elevations and arch barrels – which has required the bridge to be closed to vehicles since late January, although access over the bridge has been maintained for pedestrians.

Related topics:Northumberland County Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.