This weekend’s events celebrating the 400th anniversary of the opening of Berwick Old Bridge will start at 9.30am on Saturday (August 3) with a procession from the Town Hall to the opening ceremony at a marquee on West End green.

A road closure is in place along the route between 9.15am and 9.45am. The procession leaves Church Street led by Berwick Pipe Band, passing down Hide Hill and along Bridge Street to Bridge End – where the pipe band marches onto the Quayside to perform later in the morning.

Accompanied by piper Andrew Smith, the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, the Mayor and Civic Party and other guests for the ceremony will continue across the Old Bridge lined by cadets from Berwick ACF.

The ceremony begins at 10am, concluding with a Blessing and the casting of a wreath of roses and thistles into the Tweed by the Bishop of Berwick and representatives of Churches from both sides of the Border.

From left, Lindsay Benton, Alan Hughes and Margaret Shaw at the Berwick Quayside. Picture supplied by Alan Hughes.

Organisers advise anyone wishing to watch the opening ceremony to gather at the West End marquee by 9.30am.

The Bridge 400 programme continues throughout the weekend at sites on either side of the Tweed. The marquee in Tweedmouth hosts performances by local musicians and singers and a display of a bridge constructed in Lego by pupils from Tweedmouth Middle School.

A variety of free art and craft activities for all the family takes place on Saturday and Sunday in the nearby Queen’s Garden.

Saturday’s events on Berwick Quayside include 17th Century living history displays and scenes telling the story behind the opening of Berwick Bridge in 1624, as well as demonstrations of stonemason’s skills and performances by Berwick Pipe Band and Spittal Northumbrian Pipers.

On Sunday, the Quayside is filled with more than 20 stalls selling locally-produced crafts and food.

Rag Bag Morris will be dancing near Wellington Terrace at 11.45am on Saturday. Between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, a 17th Century period encampment is open to the public on Palace Green and re-enactors will stage displays on the nearby fortifications – including firing cannon and muskets.