Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to sell Castlegate Newsagents & Off Licence as the current owners, including Kevin Harrison, wish to relocate and retire.

The business is well-positioned on Castlegate and it provides a range of confectionery, greetings cards, soft drinks, seasonal and tourist items and offers additional services – including dry cleaning and a photocopier service.

Andrew Birnie, director at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for a new entrant to the sector and would be particularly profitable for a family operator.

“There is a great opportunity to increase turnover by extending the opening hours and introducing a convenience food offering.”

Castlegate Newsagents & Off Licence is on the market at £239,950 plus stock for the freehold and £120,000 plus stock for the leasehold option.

