Berwick Museum and Art Gallery step closer to staying at the Barracks
Keeping Berwick Museum and Art Gallery in its current home “is the best way forward at this time”, one of the town’s county councillors has said.
The famous museum and gallery is home to, among other items, the Berwick Burrell Collection – more than 300 oil paintings, watercolours and drawings by masters including Degas, Boudin and Daubigny, as well as locally-grown talents.
The Berwick Barracks Partnership had requested that, as a matter of urgency, the county council make a final decision as to whether or not the Berwick collections are to form part of the initiative.
At a meeting on Tuesday, the local authority’s cabinet agreed to advise the partnership of its intent to seek the retention of the Berwick collections within the Barracks complex as part of the Living Barracks initiative, albeit relocated from the Clock Block to the eastern wing of the Barracks complex.
Further discussions about the arrangements will take place over the coming months. Alternative proposals put forward by Museums Northumberland for a standalone museum and art gallery for the town were carefully considered, but keeping the collection at the current site was the preferred option.
Coun Catherine Seymour, county councillor for Berwick North, said: “For the combined collections at the Barracks, which complement each other and have a wide-ranging heritage value, to include the Berwick Museum and Art Gallery to remain at the Barracks is the best way forward at this time.
“Taking into account all the options and the necessary funding, there will have to be some compromises.
“It is essential that all the partners work together to make the Barracks initiative flourish.”