Anne-Marie Treveylan, right, with Energy Minister Greg Hands visiting Northern Powergrid’s contact centre.

The electricity distribution network operator has already said it will provide financial assistance to any domestic customer who was still off supply on November 29 or later.

This will include the reasonable costs of alternative accommodation and food (up to £15 per person per meal). It will also contribute to other reasonably incurred costs; for example where a customer arranges for their own back-up generator. It will consider each customer’s circumstances on a case-by-case basis.

Ms Trevelyan said: “I know Northern Powergrid are sourcing hotels and generators for people and arranging payment, but many people have sourced and booked their own and I wanted to be able to assure them Northern Powergrid would reimburse them. I am pleased to have won those reassurances from them.”

Anne-Marie Trevelyan with Energy Minister Greg Hands visiting Northern Powergrid’s contact centre and damaged areas across Northumberland.

The MP, who spent all of yesterday (Wednesday) out with repair and rescue crews, praised the efforts of the workers:

“I have seen first hand the extent of the damage, in so many places the storm has reduced pylons to matchsticks,” she said.

“Engineers have been drafted in from across the UK – some of the guys I was out with yesterday had come over from Northern Ireland – and the conditions they are working in are certainly at the limits of what is safe. Their determination to connect the remaining households is admirable and I was pleased to be able to thank them in person.”

The MP, who is herself still without power, and her team have been working with Northumberland County Council and Northern Powergrid to assist those most vulnerable and organise welfare checks.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan being shown damaged areas across Northumberland.

“As is so often the case, there are people who are struggling but reluctant to seek help,” said Ms Trevelyan. “If you are worried about your neighbours or family members, please let me and my team know, we are able to ensure welfare checks are made, and to help people who need supplies.

"Please do ensure you have emailed Northern Powergrid if you are still without power. The damage has been so widespread, it is possible there could be issues they are not yet aware of, despite their aerial surveillance.”

