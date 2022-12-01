The plans will see the Barracks modernised into a 21st Century museum and tourism venue including a café, space for the town archives and museum, studio space for artists and private residences.

The MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed – who supported English Heritage’s successful bid for £4.2million of Government funding earlier this year – was taken on a tour of the Barracks by Andrea Selley from English Heritage and other representatives of the Berwick Barracks Partnership team including Sir Philip Mawer, Coun Jeff Watson, Ros Lamont and Angus Loudon.

Ms Trevelyan said: “It was an honour to have been able to support the bid for funding for the Living Barracks project, so I was keen to visit the site again last week to talk to the team about how the plans are progressing.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan pictured during her tour of Berwick Barracks.

“This is a really important project for Berwick and the wider area. Not only will this money help to preserve Berwick’s history, it will also create new uses for currently empty buildings and create a vibrant new hub for the town.

“It will no doubt be a huge draw for tourists and sustain many new jobs for the town.”

