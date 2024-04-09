Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan attends sunset family walk in Berwick to mark World Autism Acceptance Week
The MP for the for Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency joined members of the North Northumberland Branch of the National Autistic Society, the event’s organisers, and the other participants on the evening of April 2.
The branch hosts monthly support meetings and lots of other autism friendly events for the parents and carers of children and adults with autism at Chatton Village Hall and it was also raising awareness of the new satellite monthly support group it recently established that meets at the Berwick Family Hub.
Ms Trevelyan said: “It was a colourful delight to join the North Northumberland branch of the National Autistic Society and families from across Berwick walking to celebrate the positivity of neurodiversity.
“My autistic constituents, just as with all neurodiversity, bring amazing and varied skills to our community. From study, to work, and much beyond, it’s time to assume that they can!”