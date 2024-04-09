Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The MP for the for Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency joined members of the North Northumberland Branch of the National Autistic Society, the event’s organisers, and the other participants on the evening of April 2.

The branch hosts monthly support meetings and lots of other autism friendly events for the parents and carers of children and adults with autism at Chatton Village Hall and it was also raising awareness of the new satellite monthly support group it recently established that meets at the Berwick Family Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Trevelyan said: “It was a colourful delight to join the North Northumberland branch of the National Autistic Society and families from across Berwick walking to celebrate the positivity of neurodiversity.