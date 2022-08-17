Berwick man to star in new TV advert
A Berwick man is to feature in a brand new TV advert for tombola bingo.
Jordan Bloomfield is one of 25 players featured in the advertisement launching on August 22.
The advert was filmed across the UK, with real-life players heading to picturesque Saltburn and York in North Yorkshire and Salcombe in Devon.
Players got to enjoy a range of different activities, from a beach breakfast and kite flying to racing dirt buggies, cliff top walking, dancing along to street buskers and eating dinner under the stars with a live music backdrop.
Jordan said “My favourite part was meeting such nice genuine people that have now become friends. Also, the CMs looking after us were amazing and couldn't have done any more for us.”
tombola’s campaign manager Emma Luke said: “Our players are what make tombola Britain's biggest bingo site, so it’s only fitting that they play a part in our new advert campaign. We had loads of fun on set too!"