Berwick man to star in new TV advert

Jordan Bloomfield is one of 25 players featured in the advertisement launching on August 22.

The advert was filmed across the UK, with real-life players heading to picturesque Saltburn and York in North Yorkshire and Salcombe in Devon.

Players got to enjoy a range of different activities, from a beach breakfast and kite flying to racing dirt buggies, cliff top walking, dancing along to street buskers and eating dinner under the stars with a live music backdrop.

Jordan Bloomfield, centre, in the tombola advert.

Jordan said “My favourite part was meeting such nice genuine people that have now become friends. Also, the CMs looking after us were amazing and couldn't have done any more for us.”