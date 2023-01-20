In May 2022, Philip Heywood was heading out to a work job for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions began when he was involved in a collision with a car.

He had two operations whilst at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle – it was found that he had broken his collarbone, he had two open fractures to his femurs and his knee had exploded.

Philip said: “I remember it was a beautiful day. I am a contractor and was projecting managing a job for the Scottish Government.

Philip Heywood with his wife Colleen.

“I was riding on the English side of the border on a road I am familiar with and made a mistake while overtaking a car. I went flying through the air and landed in a ditch on my back.

“I remember just lying there staring at the sky.”

The 54-year-old recalls looking down and noticing that his foot was at a right angle.

He said: “I thought to myself, with a leg in that state, I’m not sure if it will be recoverable. I could also see a lump sticking through my jeans and the lump was seeping blood, which was from my bone.

Philip was in hospital for three weeks.

“I remember it all, nothing is a blur. I was lying there watching the clouds go past and time really seemed to slow down before the pain hit me.

“I felt quite relaxed – which must have been the adrenaline.”

Drivers stopped to help Philip and he asked them to locate his phone to call his wife, Coleen.

He said: “I still had my helmet on and they held the phone up to my ear. I rang her and I thought I am going to have to be calm here.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service flew Philip to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

“I said I have been in an accident, but I am fine, and I am just waiting for the ambulance. I didn’t want to burden her by telling her about my injuries.

“My wife has Parkinson’s disease, and already has a bit to deal with, so I didn’t want to exaggerate that.”

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) arrived on scene and told Mr Heywood they would need to straighten his leg.

Philip said: “The team kept me calm and administered painkillers. They were so confident – they just knew exactly what they were doing.

“The service is just amazing and I didn’t realise it was a charity. I kept thinking about what would have happened without it.”

GNAAS flew him to the RVI, where he stayed for three weeks.

Philip added: “I had two operations while at the RVI and had a cardiac arrest while under the anaesthetic for one of them.

“Today, through physio, I can walk with a limp and manage around 1.5 miles.

“I just want to give my sincere thanks to everyone.”