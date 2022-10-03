Jamie Andrew, 31, who can regularly be heard on the town’s streets and performs gigs in local pubs, gets his 15 minutes of fame on October 15.

Performing solo, Jamie is hoping to impress at least one of the superstar judges: Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Anne-Marie, or Olly Murs.

After posting videos on Tiktok throughout the pandemic, Jamie was contacted by a talent scout and completed a series of Zoom auditions to secure a spot on the show.

Jamie Andrew with girlfriend Jessica, who he met through Take Me Out.

Speaking about what it was like to appear on the programme, Jamie said: “It was an amazing experience. Obviously it’s quite nerve-wracking suddenly jumping onto a stage with superstar coaches, especially the likes of Tom Jones and people that have done amazing stuff in their careers.”

But thanks to the support of his girlfriend, sister and dad, Jamie gave a great performance. But he has not revealed if any of the judges liked him, as he is sworn to secrecy.

It was also not the first time Jamie has appeared before a large audience, as he has has staged gigs all over the world, including New Zealand, Australia and Los Angeles.

In 2012, he took a two-year trip and completed the Great Big Busk, which improved his confidence and singing ability. This involved hitch hiking, sofa surfing and busking to make ends meet while hoping to be scouted.

Coaches on The Voice: will.i.am, Anne-Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs.

The self-taught musician added: "I should hope that being on The Voice will help my career. Considering how many viewers the show gets, getting another form of exposure through TV and prime time TV on ITV1 can only help.

"It’s about just taking the next step to be able to properly tour the world, instead of playing on the streets. I want to be playing in big venues, filling out shows, that’s the dream.”

It is also not the first time Jamie has appeared on a national TV show. He was a contestant on the ITV show Take Me Out and although he had an unsuccessful date on-screen, the show led to him meeting his girlfriend of seven years, Jessica.

Jamie will be hoping for at least one chair turn from Sir Tom Jones, Will.I.am, Olly Murs or Anne-Marie.