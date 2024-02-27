News you can trust since 1854
Berwick man Gawain Hewitt is among the 'Trailblazers' for The BRIT Awards 2024

A Spittal resident and six others have been recognised for their work to drive positive change in the music industry ahead of The BRIT Awards 2024 this weekend.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Feb 2024, 10:39 GMT
Gawain Hewitt is among the ‘Trailblazers’ honoured by Mastercard, headline sponsor of the annual event.

One of the UK’s leading interface innovators, he works on bespoke designs for disabled people. This is rooted in his belief in the power of music to drive ‘togetherness’, striving to ensure disability is not a limitation to the creation of music for an artist.

Gawain said: “It’s incredible to be recognised for the work that I do and be showcased in such a public and visible way.”

He is also one of the directors of Berwick Creative Guild – a network set up in 2019 to bring together creative people to share, showcase, network and promote their work, and to create opportunities for collaboration and partnership in a number of areas.

