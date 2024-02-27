Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gawain Hewitt is among the ‘Trailblazers’ honoured by Mastercard, headline sponsor of the annual event.

One of the UK’s leading interface innovators, he works on bespoke designs for disabled people. This is rooted in his belief in the power of music to drive ‘togetherness’, striving to ensure disability is not a limitation to the creation of music for an artist.

Gawain said: “It’s incredible to be recognised for the work that I do and be showcased in such a public and visible way.”

