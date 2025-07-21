A decision on the planning application to transform The Maltings in Berwick is set to take place soon.

Although official confirmation is still awaited from Northumberland County Council, the Berwick Advertiser understands that the proposal is expected to be considered at a meeting of the strategic planning committee on August 5.

This follows a Facebook post by the chair of The Maltings (Berwick) Trust Scott Sherrard, who said that is the date The Maltings team is anticipating after conversations with the local authority.

If approved, it is envisaged work on the £28.3million scheme would start later this year with a view to opening in the second half of 2027.

A CGI of the proposed new venue in Berwick.

The proposed redevelopment has split opinion in the town. A petition created by Julian Smart on behalf of the Berwick Heritage campaign group calling on those involved with the application to ‘revise the design’ of the new building now has more than 990 signatures. However, out of the hundreds of letters on the council’s planning portal, there are more in support of the bid than against it.

Letters are continuing to be sent to the council and one recently submitted in favour of the project by Walter Curtis included the following: “It will be a tremendous asset for the people of Berwick-upon-Tweed, North Northumberland and the Borders.

“The huge number of benefits it will bring far outweigh any negative concerns. Benefits to young people, pensioners, people with disabilities, tourism, employment, to name but a few.

“The use of space internally is fantastic, on what is not the easiest of sites, and the improvement in accessibility are both enormous positives.”

A recent objection submitted by Emily Hennessy included the following: “I do not support the plans as they currently stand.

“The design of the redevelopment would damage the aesthetics of the town – in particular the overall roofline/vista across Berwick, which is much loved as well as being architecturally worthy of conservation.

“I believe new designs are needed to provide an architecturally sympathetic and pleasing design appropriate to the heritage of the area, so the Maltings can continue to be loved and supported by the community and not become an eyesore.”

A county council spokesperson said: “The planning application will be considered by our strategic planning committee in due course.”