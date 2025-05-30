Berwick Maltings design debate stepped up as more than 300 people submit their views

A war of words over the redevelopment of a Berwick theatre and arts venue has been stepped up ahead of a key planning decision.

Plans to alter and extend The Maltings are due to be decided by Northumberland County Council this summer.

If approved, it is envisaged work on the £28.3m project would start later this year with a view to opening in the second half of 2027.

However, the proposed design has been criticised by the Berwick Heritage campaign group who have sent thousands of leaflets to local residents calling on them to lodge objections and ‘help save Berwick’s iconic skyline’.

A CGI of the proposed new venue in Berwick.

Julian Smart, who created a petition which has nearly 800 signatures, states: ‘This stark design threatens to disrupt Berwick's renowned and cherished skyline, and many of the town's most picturesque views.

‘The consultation has shown only minimal visualisations of the impact on the town, but we have seen images not on public display that are utterly horrifying. They show a garish, bland design that will dominate the historic fabric of Berwick.

‘We believe that any new development should respect and enhance the area's heritage value, not undermine it. Therefore, we call on Berwick Maltings to rethink the proposed design and incorporate elements that will blend better with the existing historic townscape.’

Hundreds of people have given their views via the council’s planning portal.

The Maltings theatre and cinema.

There are currently 108 objections but they are outnumbered by 200 letters of support, including Berwick Film and Media Arts Festival.

Scott Sherrard, chair of The Maltings (Berwick) Trust, stated: “As we prepare to close our building in Eastern Lane this week, I feel I should comment on what has developed into a visible campaign against the construction of the new Maltings building – a facility we need if we are to offer the opportunities afforded to us by the transformational Borderlands funding.

“I believe that we in Berwick have reached a fork in the road. If we want our future and that of our young folk to be built on more than nostalgia, we must embrace change. Without change, we won’t see the regeneration that the town so urgently needs. Without the new, we settle for the old.

“Developing the plans for the new arts centre and theatre has been exacting and complex. NCC has taken professional advice throughout, and we have consulted widely. Our guiding principle has been how best we can offer more – more access, more opportunities, more education, more participation, more engagement and more entertainment. We have a once-in-a-generation chance at that.

“Government funding insists on an economic return for the community and this project delivers. But if we reduce the offer - for whatever reason, including delay - we reduce the return. In turn that puts the funding at risk. And that’s an existential threat to The Maltings.

“There are plenty of people claiming to speak on Berwick’s behalf. I can only speak for myself and the Trust, and for the many people in Berwick who have told me how much they support the project.

“We believe in the function and form of the design. It integrates well with the skyline and is an important 21st century addition. We are not embarrassed that the Town Council unanimously, and Historic England professionally, agree. It will change Berwick for the better.”