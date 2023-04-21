News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Elon Musk ‘pays’ for Stephen King’s & LeBron James’ Twitter Blue Ticks
38 minutes ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
56 minutes ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
1 hour ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
2 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
2 hours ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour

Berwick makes a welcome return to the big screen with The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry

A movie that included scenes filmed in the Berwick area and stars Academy Award winner Jim Broadbent will be screened at The Maltings from next week.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry was shot sequentially across the UK, mirroring Harold’s own pilgrimage to the far north of England.

Filming took place at several locations across the town in late 2021, including at West Street and Spittal beach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Recently retired, Harold Fry is well into his 60s and content to fade quietly into the background of life. His life with his wife Maureen is uneventful and their marriage frozen, due to an unspeakable conflict relating to the absence of their son, until one day, Harold learns his old friend Queenie is dying.

Jim Broadbent as Harold is pictured by Jake West during the filming of a scene for the movie at Spittal Promenade.Jim Broadbent as Harold is pictured by Jake West during the filming of a scene for the movie at Spittal Promenade.
Jim Broadbent as Harold is pictured by Jake West during the filming of a scene for the movie at Spittal Promenade.
Most Popular

He sets off to his local post office in Devon to send her a letter and decides to keep on walking – all the way to her hospice, 450 miles away in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The uplifting reminder that you are never too old to take a chance is anchored by poignant performances from Jim Broadbent as Harold, alongside Dame Penelope Wilton as Maureen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Based on the 2012 New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller of the same name, author Rachel Joyce also penned the screenplay.

It is the first work from director Hettie Macdonald since the successful BBC series Normal People.

Jim Broadbent and Dame Penelope Wilton are pictured by Jake West during the filming of a scene for the movie at Spittal Promenade.Jim Broadbent and Dame Penelope Wilton are pictured by Jake West during the filming of a scene for the movie at Spittal Promenade.
Jim Broadbent and Dame Penelope Wilton are pictured by Jake West during the filming of a scene for the movie at Spittal Promenade.

The film will be available to watch at The Maltings on April 28 to 30 and various dates in May, with variable times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For full details of the screenings, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01289 330999.

Related topics:Berwick-upon-TweedEngland