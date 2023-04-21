Berwick makes a welcome return to the big screen with The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry
A movie that included scenes filmed in the Berwick area and stars Academy Award winner Jim Broadbent will be screened at The Maltings from next week.
The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry was shot sequentially across the UK, mirroring Harold’s own pilgrimage to the far north of England.
Filming took place at several locations across the town in late 2021, including at West Street and Spittal beach.
Recently retired, Harold Fry is well into his 60s and content to fade quietly into the background of life. His life with his wife Maureen is uneventful and their marriage frozen, due to an unspeakable conflict relating to the absence of their son, until one day, Harold learns his old friend Queenie is dying.
He sets off to his local post office in Devon to send her a letter and decides to keep on walking – all the way to her hospice, 450 miles away in Berwick-upon-Tweed.
The uplifting reminder that you are never too old to take a chance is anchored by poignant performances from Jim Broadbent as Harold, alongside Dame Penelope Wilton as Maureen.
Based on the 2012 New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller of the same name, author Rachel Joyce also penned the screenplay.
It is the first work from director Hettie Macdonald since the successful BBC series Normal People.
The film will be available to watch at The Maltings on April 28 to 30 and various dates in May, with variable times.
For full details of the screenings, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01289 330999.