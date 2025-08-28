Now in its 11th year, the festival taking place from October 6-12 blends celebrated national voices with local storytellers, poets, and community talent.

Headline events include Kirsty Wark in conversation on life, broadcasting and literature, Max Hastings on lessons from history and conflict, Mona Siddiqui and Richard Coles on faith, empathy and community, and Damian Barr on identity, place and storytelling.

Gwyneth Hughes will discuss writing Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Janie Frampton, trailblazing football referee, will be opening up about breaking barriers in sport and there will be a joyful multi-event celebration of Tove Jansson’s Moomins, marking their 80th anniversary.

The programme also champions local and regional talent including Berwick-based storyteller Chris Adriaanse, Berwick-based author Anna Chapman Parker and Rob Cowen, whose latest work explores the A1 as a cultural artery.

The festival will feature Border Readers, short stories from the Northumberland coast, and Northumberland-based Bloodaxe Poets.

Festival director Joan Montgomery said: “Berwick’s own history is contested, creative and resilient, making it a fitting home for a festival exploring what peace truly means.

“From stories of conflict and reconciliation, to poetry, music and joyful connection, we’re inviting audiences to reflect, imagine and build together.”

In the same year that Berwick was named Britain’s happiest place to live by The Guardian, the festival theme – The Things That Make for Peace – runs through the entire programme, inviting reflection on the town’s borderland history and its enduring spirit of connection.

The festival is part of a wider cultural renaissance in Berwick, supported by initiatives such as Create Berwick Culture and Creative Zone and the Creative Action Fund, which are transforming empty shops into creative spaces.