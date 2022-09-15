A strong list of crime fiction is headed by Vera author Ann Cleeves and Scottish novelist Chris Brookmyre, who will compete for top billing with Alexander McCall Smith (best known for his The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series), all on their first visit to Berwick.

This year's festival, the ninth in total, takes place from October 13 to 16 and there are more than 20 live events on the weekend of October 15 and 16.

Authors well-known in their field will feature as part of a varied programme that has a renewed focus on writers in and about Northumberland.

Ann Cleeves, picture by Marie Fitzgerald Photography, and Geoff Aird are among this year’s speakers.

Tickets will be priced at only £5 for an adult to welcome back audiences.

The Scottish Makar, poet Kathleen Jamie, comes south just as Bloodaxe Books bring their new poetry writing from Hexham – and in-between the two, the 1,900 years since Hadrian’s Wall was built will be marked in history and fiction.

Sir William Burrell, the Second World War, and the concept of ‘Northerners’ all feature in the crowded programme.

Berwick Literary Festival chairman Michael Gallico said: “Thanks to the support of our audience and sponsors for the last two years and the commitment of the volunteer team, the festival has come back stronger and more committed.

Alexander McCall Smith. Picture by Kirsty Anderson.

“It’s a joy to be back live for the first time since 2019 and the 2022 programme is our best yet, in all departments.

“We are looking forward to seeing enthusiastic audiences and full venues.”

The always-popular writing workshops for both fiction and poetry will run on October 13 alongside two days of tours of Martins the Printers and even a poetry cabaret.

New locations include Pier Red and the Black and Gold Club – the ideal focus for a session on the history of speedway, followed by local author Geoff Aird.

The town’s library will host three free events for young children and teenagers on October 15.

Free Zoom events on October 14 include authors unable to come to Berwick who will address important issues of real crime, migration and music; and there are events shared with The Maltings, Berwick Music Series, Berwick Rotary, Berwick District Museum and Berwick Archives.