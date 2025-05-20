Berwick is number one in a national newspaper’s ‘happiest places to live in Britain’ ranking.

The Guardian did the list with its readers in mind. This meant culture and community was given extra weight.

Other factors included easiness of access to countryside and parks, sea, lakes and rivers, health facilities, public transport and broadband speeds.

There is high praise in the Berwick-upon-Tweed section of the article for its visual arts offering and its parks and coastal paths, as well as the Lowry Trail marking the artist LS Lowry’s range of sketches, drawings and paintings of the town as it was a favourite holiday destination for him.

Marygate in Berwick. Picture by Jane Coltman.

The example for community in this section is the annual Riding of the Bounds that gets a great turnout from Berwick residents and it says “day-to-day shopping is great with plenty of interesting independent shops”.

In response to the news, Berwick Chamber of Trade and Commerce chairman Stephen Scott said: “Most people who live in Berwick will agree with The Guardian’s conclusion.

“Let’s hope that the publicity the article will bring will help with the economic growth of the town to the benefit of all Berwick’s residents and businesses.”

Various restaurants, cafes and pubs are highlighted in the Berwick section and it also includes the following: “The biggest draw for many is the heritage and the architecture that tells its story, with the Elizabethan town walls considered some of the best preserved in Europe.”

The full article that includes a section on all of the locations with the highest scores can be read at www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/ng-interactive/2025/may/17/the-happiest-places-to-live-in-britain