Berwick Infirmary team's pedal power to support fundraising drive for Ryan

Ryan Renton in hospital.

Ryan Renton was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia back in 2015 when he was just 19. After a gruelling spell of treatment, he went into remission, but was informed three years later that his cancer had returned.

Following a final treatment attempt just before Christmas, Ryan, his family and loved ones found out that there are no longer any treatment options available to him in the UK.

The Berwick community has shown excellent support for a fundraising effort launched to support the 26-year-old seeking possible treatments, which are available in Spain, Israel and the USA, with more than £63,000 raised so far.

Ryan’s mum, Tracy, works as a healthcare assistant on the ward at Berwick Infirmary. The team at the hospital, which is run by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, were keen to rally round Tracy and have organised an event called Make a change with change for Ryan Renton.

Staff will be taking to static bikes to cycle a total of 340 miles (the total commuting distance of the ward team members) in 12 hours, from 8am to 8pm on Saturday, March 12.

This will be taking place outdoors in the outpatient car park and people are encouraged to come along and ‘make a change with change’ by donating their spare coins on a taped-out map of the hospital boundary.

There will also be a cake stall, raffle and tombola, plus activities for children.

As well as a range of prizes in the main raffle, a special £10-a-ticket draw will give people the chance to win two full weekend tickets for this year’s Lindisfarne Festival, worth £120 each.

Anna Wood, Modern Matron at Berwick Infirmary, said: “Tracy is part of our family here at the hospital and it is heart-breaking what she, Ryan and other friends and family are going through.

“Despite everything that has happened to Ryan, Tracy has continued to work throughout and continues to provide high-quality care to our patients, so we wanted to reach out and support the fundraising efforts at this difficult time.

“The fundraising drive has already proved how close-knit the community is here in Berwick, so we hope that people will support us at our event and help bring in more money for Ryan and his loved ones.

“We would also welcome any backing from the wider Northumbria Healthcare family, as we are very good at rallying round and supporting each other in times of need.”