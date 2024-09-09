An exhibition that explores the history of healthcare in Berwick and its surrounding communities has opened at Berwick Infirmary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Keeping Berwick Healthy’ has been co-curated with Museums Northumberland as part of its Femmer to Firmer project. It displays medical artefacts from both a professional and domestic setting from the early 1900s to the 1960s.

The community-driven exhibition takes inspiration from the construction of the new hospital. This prompted research into the history of healthcare provision in Berwick, including prevalent diseases from the past and the social conditions that impacted upon people’s daily life and health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the Museums Northumberland side of things, this is an example of a Community Advisory Panel and a team of local volunteers working to bring collections outside of museums and into community settings.

‘Keeping Berwick Healthy’ will be on display until September 30.

Marion Dickson, executive director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals, and executive director for surgery and community services, said: “The artefacts on display have sparked a lot of interest amongst patients, staff and visitors, which has led to conversations about the way that healthcare for our community has been transformed and much improved over the years.

“The development of the new hospital has been long awaited and is the next step in Berwick’s healthcare journey, which will one day be an addition to the town’s history. It is also very special that such a modern and wonderful healthcare facility is built on a site of such archaeological and historical importance.”

To support the artefacts on display, a historical trail map of Berwick’s hospitals over a period of almost 800 years was commissioned by illustrator and designer Daniel Weatheritt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Project curator Jemma Herring said: “Working with our Community Advisory Panel on this exhibition for Berwick Infirmary has been an inspiring experience. The choice of subject matter was entirely led by the community curators and I was impressed by their vision, ambition and enthusiasm.

“The local knowledge and interesting stories brought by all involved has resulted in an engaging and thought-provoking exhibition, and it has been wonderful to see hospital staff and the public engaging so positively with the display already.”

The exhibition will be on display until September 30.