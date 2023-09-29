Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Led by local expert Dr Ian Kille of Northumbrian Earth, the geo-walk on Thursday, October 5 will guide participants through the rocks and stones of Berwick and their importance to the town.

This walk, in association with the Northumberland Coast AONB, will be approximately 4km. It will be on a combination of road, path and rocky skerrs, and good footwear and appropriate clothing is recommended.

It will start at 2pm and finish at around 5pm.

The Ladies Skerrs.

Along with its famous Elizabethan Walls, Berwick contains many elegant Georgian and Victorian houses and other constructions built out of local stone – including its fine pier.

Where did that stone come from and what can we find out about the natural history of the area millions of years before Berwick made its first beer? This guided walk along the cliffs and rocky skerrs between the pier and Fisherman’s Haven will tell this story.

Ian said: “Berwick-upon-Tweed was my home for many years and I was fascinated by the town’s rich heritage and the way that it was mixed in with elements of its geological past.

“I also loved my regular walks out amongst the cliffs and rocky skerrs here, where the layers of many different types of rock are beautifully displayed.

“This includes the fabulous circular structure of the Ladies Skerrs, which, when I first arrived in Berwick, was known locally as a volcano.”

Booking is essential for all walks. To book a place, email Ian at [email protected]