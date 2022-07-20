The biker, named today as Stuart Graham and from the Ponteland area, was involved in an accident with a car shortly after 3.45pm on Berwick Hill Road.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but were unable to save him.

The driver of the car sustained minor injuries and has been assisting officers with the investigation.

Floral tributes left at the scene of the collision in Berwick Hill.

Inspector Sarah Munnelly, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Stuart’s family and loved ones at this deeply sad time.

“We ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.”

She added: “We are working hard to establish what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and are asking for any witnesses to get in touch and help us build a clear picture of what has happened.

“If you were in the area and have any dashcam footage, or saw what happened, we’d ask you to get in touch with us as soon as you can.

A section of Berwick Hill Road. Picture from Google.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove to be the key to our investigation.”