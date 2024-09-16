Rowena Redgwell and Jane Pigney in the Town Hall. Picture by Siobhan Bankier.Rowena Redgwell and Jane Pigney in the Town Hall. Picture by Siobhan Bankier.
Berwick Heritage Open Days 2024 is hailed a big success

By Andrew Coulson
Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:26 GMT
Berwick residents and visitors to the area enjoyed more than 90 free Heritage Open Days (HODS) events as the town was transformed into a vibrant historical hub.

The packed programme that ran from September 6 to September 15 included guided walks of the Old Bridge and Berwick and Tweedmouth Cemeteries and being able to see the vaulted cellars beneath the former Blackburn and Price’s showroom on Silver Street.

Spittal also joined in the fun with guided walks and a chance to visit Spittal Community Centre (formerly St Paul’s Church), among other attractions.

Linda Bankier, chair of Berwick HODS Steering Group, said: “It has been great to see so many people from the local area and much further afield out and about enjoying our town’s amazing heritage over the past 10 days.

“Thanks to all who have supported Berwick Heritage Open Days 2024 by either organising an event, being a volunteer or visiting our many sites.”

Tony Edwards outside the cellars at Silver Street.

1. Cellars attraction

Tony Edwards outside the cellars at Silver Street. Photo: Siobhan Bankier

Inside the Gaol.

2. Interesting artefacts

Inside the Gaol. Photo: Cameron Robertson

Siobhan Bankier and Beth Elliott at Coxon’s Tower.

3. Outdoor attractions

Siobhan Bankier and Beth Elliott at Coxon’s Tower. Photo: Berwick Heritage Open Days team

Thomas Burns and Niamh Bankier.

4. Promoting the HODS

Thomas Burns and Niamh Bankier. Photo: Siobhan Bankier

