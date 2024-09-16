The packed programme that ran from September 6 to September 15 included guided walks of the Old Bridge and Berwick and Tweedmouth Cemeteries and being able to see the vaulted cellars beneath the former Blackburn and Price’s showroom on Silver Street.

Spittal also joined in the fun with guided walks and a chance to visit Spittal Community Centre (formerly St Paul’s Church), among other attractions.

Linda Bankier, chair of Berwick HODS Steering Group, said: “It has been great to see so many people from the local area and much further afield out and about enjoying our town’s amazing heritage over the past 10 days.

“Thanks to all who have supported Berwick Heritage Open Days 2024 by either organising an event, being a volunteer or visiting our many sites.”

1 . Cellars attraction Tony Edwards outside the cellars at Silver Street. Photo: Siobhan Bankier Photo Sales

3 . Outdoor attractions Siobhan Bankier and Beth Elliott at Coxon’s Tower. Photo: Berwick Heritage Open Days team Photo Sales

4 . Promoting the HODS Thomas Burns and Niamh Bankier. Photo: Siobhan Bankier Photo Sales