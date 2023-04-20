Chloe French, who is also from the town, was given the devastating news earlier this year that she has stage four melanoma.

Her best friends have stepped up to support her however, and are tackling the Pretty Muddy Race for Life in aid of Cancer Research.

The runners, Brittany Smith, Rebekah Mosgrove, Alice Murray, Ben Fairbairn, Brooklyn Gautry, Cara Young, Erin Fairbairn, Gemma Hutchinson, Jessica Maden, Jodi Williamson and Rachel Simpson, have already raised an amazing £7,590, as well as £1,692 gift aid.

Chloe French was diagnosed with cancer five years ago.

Rebekah Mosgrove, who has been friends with Chloe since school, said: “We are a really close group of friends, and obviously we feel so helpless in such an awful time so we are trying to raise money for an amazing cause which is now so close to our hearts.

"It’s important that we all put in an effort to beat this terrible disease.”

Chloe, 24, was first diagnosed with cancer five years ago after noticing a mole on her ear had changed appearance.

The mole was removed, but Chloe was told that it was stage one melanoma.

Eleven of Chloe's best friends are running the Race for Life to raise cash for Cancer Research.

After further surgery to remove a large section of her ear, Chloe was given the all-clear and apart from having check ups, she continued to live her life as normal.

But this year, after suffering from severe hip and leg pain, she learned that her cancer has returned.

After scans and tests, the doctors confirmed she had advanced stage four melanoma, consisting of four main tumours and several smaller ones throughout her body.

She underwent successful brain surgery to remove one of the tumours and is now receiving immunotherapy to target the remaining ones. She is also expecting to have radiotherapy to alleviate her pain.

Chloe with boyfriend Ben Fairbairn, who has raised £2,495 already.

Chloe said: “The first time I was diagnosed with melanoma I remember thinking that this is something that you never expect to happen to you.

"The support system I have around me is honestly the best I could have wished for. They absolutely deserve the world and more.

“My best friends are doing the pretty muddy run for a cause extremely close to our hearts and I couldn’t be any prouder if I tried.”