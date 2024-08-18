Large crowds attended the pay-by-donation producers market on The Parade car park on Saturday and Sunday.

Traders were delighted with the turnout, with some reporting that their takings were double what they had been last year.

Hundreds of people also enjoyed the street food, live music and beers and ales on offer in the bar marquee in the green space outside Berwick Barracks.

Its success thrilled organisers from Berwick Slow Food, especially after the difficulties of last year’s storm-interrupted event.

Festival directors Ray and Millie McRobbie said it had been a ‘wonderful’ weekend, highlighting the ‘friendly atmosphere’ in and around the marquee.

There were also free family activities, with Gyotaku printing facilitated by Museums Northumberland and pottery demonstrations by Ravn Clay from Ford and Etal.

Cookery demonstrations in The Parish Centre proved as popular as ever.

And comedy in The Straw Yard presented by Dark Night Comedy rounded off Friday and Saturday evening.

