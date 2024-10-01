Berwick firm Greaves West & Ayre announces new partner promotion
He joined GWA in August 2023, working within the tax department. He has more than 25 years of experience of working within taxation.
Billy is a member of both the Chartered Institute of Taxation and the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners.
Commenting on his appointment, he said: “I have been welcomed so warmly by all at GWA. It is a joy and pleasure to work with such a talented team.
“I am honoured to have been invited to join the partnership so soon after joining the business last year.
“The firm prides itself, quite rightly, on its excellent reputation for its level of service and commitment to developing its staff and I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success for many years to come.”
