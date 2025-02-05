Berwick firm Greaves West & Ayre announces new associates
Carron joined GWA in December from another chartered accountants firm in the Scottish Borders where she has been fulfilling a similar role.
She is an experienced member of the accountancy profession, qualifying as a chartered certified accountant in 2009. She works in general practice and has experience in working with owner managed business clients across various sectors.
Neil joined in 2012 and during his time with GWA, he has obtained his wealth management diploma and after further study qualified as a chartered financial planner.
He has also gained qualifications with the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, which enable him to be deputy fund manager of its Qualis Funds.
GWA partner Colin Frame said: “The partners are delighted to announce these two appointments and we look forward to watching them both continue to flourish in their careers with GWA.”