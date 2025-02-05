Berwick-based Greaves West & Ayre (GWA) has announced that it has two new associates – Carron McEwen and Neil Robertson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carron joined GWA in December from another chartered accountants firm in the Scottish Borders where she has been fulfilling a similar role.

She is an experienced member of the accountancy profession, qualifying as a chartered certified accountant in 2009. She works in general practice and has experience in working with owner managed business clients across various sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil joined in 2012 and during his time with GWA, he has obtained his wealth management diploma and after further study qualified as a chartered financial planner.

Neil Robertson and Carron McEwen.

He has also gained qualifications with the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, which enable him to be deputy fund manager of its Qualis Funds.

GWA partner Colin Frame said: “The partners are delighted to announce these two appointments and we look forward to watching them both continue to flourish in their careers with GWA.”