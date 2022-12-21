Following a move to an online-only festival in 2020, a hybrid festival in 2021 of online events and in-person screenings and the postponement of 2022 festival activity until March 3 to 5, 2023, BFMAF returns with a fully in-person programme of screening events and exhibitions across the town.

Regular strands at the event include the Berwick New Cinema Awards, which recognises the most distinctive voices in moving image from across the world each year, Essential Cinema, which revisits cinema history, encompassing new restorations and digitisations, Filmmakers in Focus, a deep dive into the work of singular talents, and Propositions, one-off live events with artists and filmmakers present.

In the announcement about the passes, a BFMAF spokesman said: “The festival aims to welcome as many audiences as possible with an affordable range of passes that include The Weekender – which gives access to all cinema screenings across the three days of the festival for the early price of £45, meaning passholders can access all screenings for less than £2 per film.

“The festival also encourages new audiences to its programme with the £25 for under 25s pass that gives passholders under 25 years of age access to all screenings for £25. Individual screening tickets go on sale in January and will be frozen at 2019 prices.

“We are building new relationships with the North of Tyne Combined Authority and continue to strengthen our relationships with partners including Northumberland County Council and Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council.”

