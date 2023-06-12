Alan Fairbairn decided to host the event after his son Ben’s girlfriend, Chloe, was diagnosed with stage four melanoma.

Chloe, 24, was first diagnosed with cancer five years ago after noticing a mole on her ear had changed appearance.

But this year, after suffering from severe hip and leg pain, she learned that her cancer has returned.

Lowick United Legends and the Scottish Borders Seniors. Picture: Michael Fawcus

After scans and tests, the doctors confirmed she had advanced stage four melanoma, consisting of four main tumours and several smaller ones throughout her body.

To raise cash and awareness for her charity of choice, The Teenage Cancer Trust, Alan organised a football fundraiser to take place in Lowick.

The fundraiser, which involve a senior football match, penalty kick offs, raffles, bands and a barbecue at Lowick Village Shop, has already raised £8,565 for the charity although the total figure is still rising.

Teams Lowick United Legends and the Scottish Borders Seniors battled it out for the title of the best team, but the game ended in 3-3.

Lindsay Fairbairn, Ben’s mum, shared the success to Facebook. She wrote: “It’s official, you are all amazing we can’t thank you all enough, for donating prizes, attending, helping, supporting, enjoying the day and generally being truly wonderful human beings!

"We are all completely overwhelmed.”

Speaking of Chloe and Ben, Alan said: "Hats off to Ben and Chloe, they’re battling through it and they keep their heads up a lot of the time. Yeah, they have their dark moments but 90% of the time they’re very positive.

"It hasn’t stopped Chloe from doing anything. You could go into a pit of misery but her and Ben and her mum and dad are absolutely fantastic.

"I know they’ll get their dark moments but they’re very, very inspirational.