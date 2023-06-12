News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Berwick family raise more than £8000 for Teenage Cancer Trust

A family from Berwick organised a football fundraiser to support Chloe French after her diagnosis with cancer.
By Charlie Watson
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST- 2 min read

Alan Fairbairn decided to host the event after his son Ben’s girlfriend, Chloe, was diagnosed with stage four melanoma.

Chloe, 24, was first diagnosed with cancer five years ago after noticing a mole on her ear had changed appearance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But this year, after suffering from severe hip and leg pain, she learned that her cancer has returned.

Lowick United Legends and the Scottish Borders Seniors. Picture: Michael FawcusLowick United Legends and the Scottish Borders Seniors. Picture: Michael Fawcus
Lowick United Legends and the Scottish Borders Seniors. Picture: Michael Fawcus
Most Popular

After scans and tests, the doctors confirmed she had advanced stage four melanoma, consisting of four main tumours and several smaller ones throughout her body.

To raise cash and awareness for her charity of choice, The Teenage Cancer Trust, Alan organised a football fundraiser to take place in Lowick.

The fundraiser, which involve a senior football match, penalty kick offs, raffles, bands and a barbecue at Lowick Village Shop, has already raised £8,565 for the charity although the total figure is still rising.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Teams Lowick United Legends and the Scottish Borders Seniors battled it out for the title of the best team, but the game ended in 3-3.

Lindsay Fairbairn, Ben’s mum, shared the success to Facebook. She wrote: “It’s official, you are all amazing we can’t thank you all enough, for donating prizes, attending, helping, supporting, enjoying the day and generally being truly wonderful human beings!

"We are all completely overwhelmed.”

Speaking of Chloe and Ben, Alan said: "Hats off to Ben and Chloe, they’re battling through it and they keep their heads up a lot of the time. Yeah, they have their dark moments but 90% of the time they’re very positive.

"It hasn’t stopped Chloe from doing anything. You could go into a pit of misery but her and Ben and her mum and dad are absolutely fantastic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I know they’ll get their dark moments but they’re very, very inspirational.

"They keep going and they keep smiling, they’re absolutely fantastic.”

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/alan-fairbairn-.

Related topics:Berwick