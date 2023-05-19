Alan Fairbairn decided to host the event after his son’s girlfriend, Chloe, was diagnosed with stage four melanoma.

Chloe, 24, was first diagnosed with cancer five years ago after noticing a mole on her ear had changed appearance.

After surgery to remove the mole and a large section of her ear, Chloe was given the all clear.

Ben Fairbairn and Chloe French.

But this year, after suffering from severe hip and leg pain, she learned that her cancer has returned.

After scans and tests, the doctors confirmed she had advanced stage four melanoma, consisting of four main tumours and several smaller ones throughout her body.

To raise cash and awareness for her charity of choice, The Teenage Cancer Trust, Chloe’s boyfriend’s dad, Alan, decided to organise a football fundraiser.

The fundraiser, which will take place in Lowick, will involve a senior football match, penalty kick offs, raffles, bands and a barbecue at Lowick Village Shop.

Speaking of the event, Alan said: “Being Ben’s dad and being so close with Chloe there’s not a lot we can do.

"I thought I’d like to get some people together just to raise a few funds, it might be £200 or £500, but just to really make people aware of what’s going on and that age doesn’t matter to cancer.

"The senior football match was born out of that. Not really do with the money but just to raise awareness.

"If we raise money, it’s all good and it’s going to a good cause but it is about raising awareness that this can happen to younger people. People are quite blasé with life and think ‘that’s never going to happen to me’ especially when you’re younger, but it can. It is so sad.”

On June 4, the match between Lowick and The Borders will kick off at 2pm, with refreshments and entertainment at the White Swan Inn afterwards.

The teams will have a few keen players, like Ben who is known for his efforts in Duns Football Club, and a range of over 35s.

Alan added: “If you sit and think about it too much you could be upset all the time.

"Hats off to Ben and Chloe, they’re battling through it and they keep their heads up a lot of the time. Yeah, they have their dark moments but 90% of the time they’re very positive.

"It hasn’t stopped Chloe from doing anything. You could go into a pit of misery but her and Ben and her mum and dad are absolutely fantastic.

"I know they’ll get their dark moments but they’re very, very inspirational.

"They keep going and they keep smiling, they’re absolutely fantastic.”

Speaking of her diagnosis, Chloe said: “The first time I was diagnosed with melanoma I remember thinking that this is something that you never expect to happen to you.