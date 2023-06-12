Robert Frost works at Allan Brothers, the timber and doors manufacturer, but is also senior helmsman with Berwick RNLI.

In any year, a crew can expect anywhere between 10-20 call-outs any time of the day or night, dealing with anything from aiding yachts and fishing boats, and holidaymakers cut off by the tide, to serious incidents in rough seas.

Robert joined the RNLI at the age of 19 following an incident when he nearly lost his own life.

Robert Frost, factory manager at Allan Brothers.

“I was a young apprentice machinist at Allan Brothers in those days, and one summer evening straight after work I was out with my mates, and I made the mistake of swimming in the River Tweed at the Union Chain Bridge in Berwick when suddenly I got caught by the strong currents.

“It was scary, and I honestly thought that was it, the end of me. Fortunately, while I swam for my life, a friend who was a lifeboat volunteer was able to shout instructions and guide me back safely to shallower waters.

“It’s not something you easily forget, and it was then that I realised that I wanted to join the RNLI because there’s nothing quite so rewarding as saving another person’s life.”

As well as keeping the Atlantic 85 lifeboat in ship shape, exercises are carried out twice a week to rehearse various manoeuvres and rescue scenarios.

Robert Frost, senior helmsman with Berwick RNLI.

At any time of the day or night, Robert’s pager can go off.

“Literally one moment I’m at the factory or at home tucked up in bed and then within half an hour we’re crashing through the waves on an urgent rescue operation.”

Robert takes it all in his stride.

“We’re all trained to deal with these kinds of emergencies and, fortunately, I have a fantastic production team back at Allan Brothers, so I don’t need to worry about everything running smoothly in the factory until I return.

Robert Frost.

"The company is 100% behind the work of the RNLI and has always had a policy of being flexible and accommodating to its staff.”

Operations have included some very ‘close shaves’ such as saving the crew of a fishing boat that had capsized in the swell, leaving the crew clinging onto lobster pots to stay afloat …or the man who nearly drowned when going into the sea after his dog.

“In both instances, if we hadn’t arrived as quickly as we did, they might not have survived,” said Robert.

“Fortunately, we don’t get life and death situations back at the factory, but being responsible for the entire plant certainly presents different expected and unexpected challenges each day.

“I would say that many of the same skills and principles apply such as assessing risks, meticulous preparation, thorough organisation and planning, the importance of health and safety and particularly teamwork and the ability to remain calm and keep things in perspective in stressful situations. A sense of humour is also useful!”

