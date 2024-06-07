Berwick Educational Association appoints Dr June Neilson as a trustee
Berwick Educational Association (BEA), an educational charity, has appointed Dr June Neilson as a trustee.
Her primary degree in history is from Newcastle University, where she specialised in Roman Britain.
June has a diploma in library studies from UCL and her doctorate, on EU Policy on Women, is from LSE. She has worked as a librarian for Queen Mary College, University of London, and lecturer at Robert Gordon University and Aberdeen University.
June lives in Berwick and has given talks for BEA on a variety of historical topics.
