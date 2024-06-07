Dr June Neilson.

Berwick Educational Association (BEA), an educational charity, has appointed Dr June Neilson as a trustee.

Her primary degree in history is from Newcastle University, where she specialised in Roman Britain.

June has a diploma in library studies from UCL and her doctorate, on EU Policy on Women, is from LSE. She has worked as a librarian for Queen Mary College, University of London, and lecturer at Robert Gordon University and Aberdeen University.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...