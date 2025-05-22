Berwick Cubs learn more about army life from guest speaker

Leader of the Berwick Cubs group Anne Forbes recently asked Alan Hughes to talk to the children about army life as the group had been discussing VE Day.

They also tried on the different berets from Alan’s regiments.

If you are between the ages of eight and 14 years and want to make friends, learn life and survival skills, how to be a successful part of a team, learn about your community and have fun, then the 5th Berwick Scout Group welcomes you.

The group meets between 5pm and 7pm at the Scout Hall, Palace Green, Set in its own grounds, a Thursday evening may see the Scouts building fires, making shelters or cooking.

Alan Hughes was guest speaker at a meeting of a Berwick Cubs group. Picture by Margaret Shaw.Alan Hughes was guest speaker at a meeting of a Berwick Cubs group. Picture by Margaret Shaw.
Alan Hughes was guest speaker at a meeting of a Berwick Cubs group. Picture by Margaret Shaw.

Indoor activities include learning basic first aid and how and when to contact the emergency services, and supporting local community events.

All of the activities aim to bolster confidence, enhance leadership skills and also exert self-discipline.

