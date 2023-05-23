Nara Ferreira, mum of two, has distributed eight toy characters around the town with a small card attached reading: ‘I’m not lost, just looking for a forever home’.

And, while the sun is out and the nights are light Nara is hoping to get kids out and about by making walks more exciting while also spreading some joy.

She said: “I’ve been wanting to do it for a while but the weather hasn’t been great. As soon as it got better I thought I’m going to hide the stock I already have at home.”

Eight toys have been hidden around Berwick.

This is only the beginning of the hidden goodies, with plans to hide more in the coming days.

After starting crocheting in June 2018, Nara became busy with an influx of orders for crochet rainbows that were hung in windows throughout the pandemic.

She added: “During lockdown is when I became really busy with orders but I really didn’t think I would because most people lost their jobs and the money people had was for more important things.

"The rainbows were hanging of a lot of peoples windows and it was something nice to see during Covid.”