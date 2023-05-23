News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Boris Johnson referred to police over new Covid rule breaking claims
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up

Berwick crochet artist hides teddies around the town for children to hunt for

The owner of Hooks and Loops, a crochet business in Berwick, has hidden characters around the town with the hopes of youngsters tracking them down.
By Charlie Watson
Published 23rd May 2023, 17:55 BST- 1 min read

Nara Ferreira, mum of two, has distributed eight toy characters around the town with a small card attached reading: ‘I’m not lost, just looking for a forever home’.

And, while the sun is out and the nights are light Nara is hoping to get kids out and about by making walks more exciting while also spreading some joy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “I’ve been wanting to do it for a while but the weather hasn’t been great. As soon as it got better I thought I’m going to hide the stock I already have at home.”

Eight toys have been hidden around Berwick.Eight toys have been hidden around Berwick.
Eight toys have been hidden around Berwick.
Most Popular

This is only the beginning of the hidden goodies, with plans to hide more in the coming days.

After starting crocheting in June 2018, Nara became busy with an influx of orders for crochet rainbows that were hung in windows throughout the pandemic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: “During lockdown is when I became really busy with orders but I really didn’t think I would because most people lost their jobs and the money people had was for more important things.

"The rainbows were hanging of a lot of peoples windows and it was something nice to see during Covid.”

Nara still takes on commissions when she has spare time, but generally focuses on creating animals, pokemons and baby Yoda’s to sell at local fairs.

Related topics:Berwick