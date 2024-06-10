Berwick councillor's update on public toilets at two sites in town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Berwick North ward member Catherine Seymour said: “The works are progressing towards a completion of a new building for two toilets by the end of June to replace the tardis toilet that had been in place for over 20 years on Woolmarket.
“We have listened to residents’ requests to include a Changing Places toilet that will be of great benefit for those that require this facility.
“The colour chosen for the walls externally is close to match local stonework colours and the roof will be a slate grey colour.
“The construction is a metal frame with composite walls and the wall finish is sandstone, and the estimated cost is £110,000.
“Also, the gents toilet that had recently been refurbished in Castlegate car park is undergoing some more major work and is closed to remove some pipework that requires the breakout of the existing floor. The contractors have been retained, so hopefully there will be not too much longer to wait for completion.
“In the meantime, there is the ‘Your Welcome, use our loos’ around the corner at Thistle Do Nicely on Walkergate that we arranged with the cafe to generously offer this service for the community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.