By Andrew Coulson
Published 10th Jun 2024, 08:40 BST
An update in relation to public toilets at two locations in Berwick has been provided by one of the town’s county councillors.

Berwick North ward member Catherine Seymour said: “The works are progressing towards a completion of a new building for two toilets by the end of June to replace the tardis toilet that had been in place for over 20 years on Woolmarket.

“We have listened to residents’ requests to include a Changing Places toilet that will be of great benefit for those that require this facility.

“The colour chosen for the walls externally is close to match local stonework colours and the roof will be a slate grey colour.

Coun Catherine Seymour at the Woolmarket site in Berwick.
“The construction is a metal frame with composite walls and the wall finish is sandstone, and the estimated cost is £110,000.

“Also, the gents toilet that had recently been refurbished in Castlegate car park is undergoing some more major work and is closed to remove some pipework that requires the breakout of the existing floor. The contractors have been retained, so hopefully there will be not too much longer to wait for completion.

“In the meantime, there is the ‘Your Welcome, use our loos’ around the corner at Thistle Do Nicely on Walkergate that we arranged with the cafe to generously offer this service for the community.”

