Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An update in relation to public toilets at two locations in Berwick has been provided by one of the town’s county councillors.

Berwick North ward member Catherine Seymour said: “The works are progressing towards a completion of a new building for two toilets by the end of June to replace the tardis toilet that had been in place for over 20 years on Woolmarket.

“We have listened to residents’ requests to include a Changing Places toilet that will be of great benefit for those that require this facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The colour chosen for the walls externally is close to match local stonework colours and the roof will be a slate grey colour.

Coun Catherine Seymour at the Woolmarket site in Berwick.

“The construction is a metal frame with composite walls and the wall finish is sandstone, and the estimated cost is £110,000.

“Also, the gents toilet that had recently been refurbished in Castlegate car park is undergoing some more major work and is closed to remove some pipework that requires the breakout of the existing floor. The contractors have been retained, so hopefully there will be not too much longer to wait for completion.