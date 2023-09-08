Watch more videos on Shots!

As well as her memory of September 8, 2022, the date that the Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Catherine Seymour (Berwick North) has also commented on what has taken place in Berwick to commemorate a woman loved and respected by millions of people, who was Monarch for 70 years.

Memory of one year ago: It has been a year since the sad death of Her Majesty and I know exactly where I was at the time, something I will never forget.

I was to attend an awards event at Durham Cathedral and was called prior to walking down the pathway to its magnificent entrance to ask if I could send some comments, as it was believed that an announcement was imminent.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pink roses and Arch.

As I arrived at the Cathedral, I was told that the event had been cancelled due to Her Majesty’s poor health. A crowd gathered and shortly afterwards, it was confirmed that she had gone. It was a moment of immense grief and disbelief as she had seemed invincible.

As for activities in Berwick, Coun Seymour said: “On the first year anniversary of Her Majesty’s death, I reflect on what a great Queen she had been and how fortunate this country was to have had her reign over us and many others for 70 years with love and affection.

“In Berwick for her Platinum Jubilee, we planted spring bulbs in the centre of the rose garden to flower every year and planted apple and pear fruit trees. This was a beautiful sight to behold and gives much pleasure to those that walk through the park.

“This year, we planted QE pink roses and put an Arch in the park in remembrance of the Jubilee and to commemorate the years of her life and reign. This Arch mirrors the same design of the Golden and Diamond Jubilee Arches that have been in the rose garden for many years.