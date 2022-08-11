Berwick councillor’s latest small schemes project nears completion

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the latest scheme for Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill – every county councillor gets £15,000 a year to spend on small schemes/projects.

She said: “The railings at West Street above the Rose Garden on Middle Street have been rotting away for several years, being both unsightly and unsafe.

“They could not just be removed due to the drop.

