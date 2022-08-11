Berwick councillor’s latest small schemes project nears completion

This is the latest scheme for Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill – every county councillor gets £15,000 a year to spend on small schemes/projects.
She said: “The railings at West Street above the Rose Garden on Middle Street have been rotting away for several years, being both unsightly and unsafe.
“They could not just be removed due to the drop.
“I am grateful to Bob Hodgson, who match funded this, Frances Povey for all her support and Spittal Gardening Group, who look after this area and helped cut back the growth ahead of the work starting.”