News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Berwick councillor seeks to spark historical interest in ‘Parliament Square’

A Berwick councillor is seeking to spark local and national historical interest and develop a project in relation to an area in the West End, Tweedmouth, in the vicinity of The Thatch pub.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 12:10 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Often referred to by locals as ‘Parliament Square’, it is believed that parliaments of both England and Scotland met at this point in 1278 to settle the boundary dispute between the countries.

Berwick-upon-Tweed famously changed hands 13 times, but it is only the area ‘north of the river’ that has been part of Scotland at different points over history.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A small plaque marks this event and reads; “In 1278 under Edward l of England and Alexander lll of Scotland a “Parliament of magnates” from both countries assembled here to settle the boundary line between England and Scotland.

Coun Georgina Hill.Coun Georgina Hill.
Coun Georgina Hill.
Most Popular

“This was necessary because of a great dispute on that point which had arisen between the King of Scots and Robert de Insula, Bishop of the County Palatine of Durham.

“In 1296, Edward l called another Parliament here to receive the fealty of certain Scottish ranks.”

Infamously, in the same year Edward l sacked Berwick.

Coun Georgina Hill, county councillor for Berwick East, is seeking support for an academic project that would research the historic events at this point in greater depth and fund a more fitting monument.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “We have such a unique and rich history that we often wear lightly and don’t celebrate and make enough of. The historical occasion in the West End of Tweedmouth in the area known locally as ‘Parliament Square’ really should be marked by more than this small plaque.”

Related topics:Berwick-upon-TweedScotlandWest EndParliamentEngland