Often referred to by locals as ‘Parliament Square’, it is believed that parliaments of both England and Scotland met at this point in 1278 to settle the boundary dispute between the countries.

Berwick-upon-Tweed famously changed hands 13 times, but it is only the area ‘north of the river’ that has been part of Scotland at different points over history.

A small plaque marks this event and reads; “In 1278 under Edward l of England and Alexander lll of Scotland a “Parliament of magnates” from both countries assembled here to settle the boundary line between England and Scotland.

Coun Georgina Hill.

“This was necessary because of a great dispute on that point which had arisen between the King of Scots and Robert de Insula, Bishop of the County Palatine of Durham.

“In 1296, Edward l called another Parliament here to receive the fealty of certain Scottish ranks.”

Infamously, in the same year Edward l sacked Berwick.

Coun Georgina Hill, county councillor for Berwick East, is seeking support for an academic project that would research the historic events at this point in greater depth and fund a more fitting monument.

