Following her death last Thursday, her coffin was transported to Edinburgh from Balmoral Castle on Sunday.

On Monday, a service of thanksgiving took place at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh and tens of thousands of mourners were able to file past the coffin from the early evening until mid-afternoon on Tuesday.

Coun Catherine Seymour, Berwick North ward, said: “I was immensely grateful to be able to pay my last respects to the Queen in awaiting her arrival whilst in the crowds with others from Berwick and all around the world – listening to the service and being able to say prayers whilst she laid at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

Coun Catherine Seymour, who took this photograph, was among those who travelled to Edinburgh to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

“Nobody seemed to mind the many hours and hours of queues that seemed like no time at all.

“It was an honour being close with her and the Royal Company of Archers with their eagle feathers standing guard armed with their longbows and quivers of arrows around her coffin.