Nick Elwood initially worked on the Sanctus as one of the movements from his creative response to the traumatic events of the Covid-19 pandemic, entitled Requiem for a Pandemic.

He then felt the connection between the late Queen Elizabeth II and forthcoming coronation of a new monarch, both of whom had lived through the traumas of Covid, significant and decided to make a change.

Nick, who sent the piece to the King, said: “The Sanctus, now the Coronation Sanctus, remains part of the Requiem for a Pandemic but also exists as a stand- alone piece in numerous versions.

Nick Elwood.

“Fugal in structure, it embodies both a celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s life, her son’s ascension to the throne and society’s emergence from the pandemic.

“My work can be heard on my website – Nick Elwood, a Border’s Composer – at https://ndelwood.com”

A letter to Nick from the King’s Correspondence Secretary said the King “has asked me to convey his warmest thanks” for sending him the musical score.

Meanwhile, Northern View in Highcliffe is running a King’s Coronation Street Party event on Sunday, May 7, from noon to 6pm. Residents can bring their own picnic and enjoy catching up.

The bar will be open and there will also be music and a raffle in aid of the Upper Spittal Gardening Group.