A round-the-clock public access defibrillator is now in place on the outside of the William Elder Building in Castlegate.

The cost of the project was £3,322. The money was used to purchase a defibrillator, cabinet, bleed control kit and defibrillator supplies.

"We were delighted to receive such generous support from the public, the county council’s Community Chest scheme and Catherine Seymour, county councillor for Berwick North, as well as John Grieve, our local electrical contractor, who donated his skills to install it,” said Sarah Ponton, who co-ordinated the project.

Becci Murray, operations director, said: “Whilst we hope it is never needed, we are pleased to have this equipment available and accessible at any time.’

Coun Seymour added: “The community trust is to be commended for the fundraising of the defibrillator. It is good to see it in place and available for public use when needed in an emergency to help save lives.”

