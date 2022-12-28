News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Berwick community defibrillator now in place thanks to donations and grants

A Berwick Community Trust fundraising project for life-saving equipment has been successful.

By Andrew Coulson
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 12:39pm

A round-the-clock public access defibrillator is now in place on the outside of the William Elder Building in Castlegate.

The cost of the project was £3,322. The money was used to purchase a defibrillator, cabinet, bleed control kit and defibrillator supplies.

Hide Ad

"We were delighted to receive such generous support from the public, the county council’s Community Chest scheme and Catherine Seymour, county councillor for Berwick North, as well as John Grieve, our local electrical contractor, who donated his skills to install it,” said Sarah Ponton, who co-ordinated the project.

A round-the-clock public access defibrillator is now in place on the outside of the William Elder Building in Castlegate.
Most Popular

Becci Murray, operations director, said: “Whilst we hope it is never needed, we are pleased to have this equipment available and accessible at any time.’

Coun Seymour added: “The community trust is to be commended for the fundraising of the defibrillator. It is good to see it in place and available for public use when needed in an emergency to help save lives.”

Hide Ad
Coun Catherine Seymour made a contribution to the defibrillator fundraising through her members' small schemes fund.